High School Low Down 2-5-18 – Friday Night Hoops Rewind

After a hiatus for the boys and girls tournament weeks, the Hoops Rewind returns to the Low Down as we’ll summarize all the city action with the Centennial League title hunt in full focus. Friday marked the point in the schedule at which we start counting down the games – six league contests remain. Here’s what went down on Friday night…

-At The Dungeon, on our #580Preps featured game, we witnessed The Larry White Show. The senior electrified the crowd by scoring 23 points in the first quarter alone, with four three-pointers and two highlight-reel dunks, as Topeka High raced to a quick 19-0 lead and never looked back in an 82-55 win over Shawnee Heights. White would finish with 36 points, a city single-game high this season. He and his Trojan teammates overwhelmed a short-handed Heights squad that was without senior Tyler White. The Trojans hassled the T-Birds into numerous turnovers that turned into fast-break baskets. Heights never stopped fighting, cutting what had been a 29-point deficit down to 15 in the third quarter. They were led by Tyce Brown, who turned in a gritty 20-point performance. But it was too much Larry White and too much Topeka High in the end. The Trojans stayed in the tie atop the Centennial League with the win on a night where their athleticism, their commitment on defense, and their ability to score on everything from driving dunks to banked-in threes made the sky seem like the limit for them.

-The girls game saw Topeka High junior Jaryn Benning provide a spark in what ended up being a game-deciding 12-0 run for the Lady Trojans in a 46-32 win over the Lady Thunderbirds. Benning had a rough shooting night but battled to score six straight points in that run, giving Topeka High separation in what had been a tight game throughout. Benning scored 21 points, including 10 of 14 free throw shooting as she weaved her way through traffic and to the basket all evening. The Lady T-Birds were disappointed not to be able to follow up their win over Hayden from Wednesday. Their star Lydia Ostenson dealt with foul trouble all night and finished with just eight points, and unlike on Wednesday night, no one else was able to pick up the scoring load.

-Washburn Rural stayed atop the Centennial League with Topeka High and Emporia, gutting out a 51-47 win over Seaman. They say basketball is a game of runs, and it was Rural who had the big run in the game, scoring 12 straight points to take the lead for good after being down by six early in the fourth quarter. Jordan White continues to be a handful for opposing teams, scoring 17 points in the Junior Blues’ victory. The Junior Blues also got a nine-point, 12-rebound performance from Jack Hamilton, a player who thrives in games like Friday night’s. Seaman got 16 points from Trey Duffey but just couldn’t stop the bleeding in that 12-0 run or get themselves back over the hump in the final two minutes of play. Rural has been excellent at home in league play with tough wins over Emporia and now Seaman.

-The Lady Junior Blues held up their end of the bargain in setting up a Clash of the Centennial League Titans this Tuesday. They held off stubborn Seaman 51-41 at ‘The House of Blues’ to move to 7-0 in league play. It didn’t come easily, as the Lady Vikes have given everybody fits this season, but Rural was able to pull away late thanks in large part to an eye-popping 21-point, 18-rebound night from the typically excellent Carly Bachelor. Seaman was led by freshman standout Camryn Turner, who is really coming into her own as the season goes along. She had 15 points in the loss.

-The Hayden boys welcomed Zach Harvey back to the lineup after a six-game absence and celebrated his return with a come-from-behind 64-62 win at Manhattan. Harvey scored 15 points in his first game since January 9th, and he was at his best in the game when the Wildcats needed him, scoring nine points in a third quarter that saw Hayden carve into a ten-point halftime deficit and take the lead. DeShawn Hanika led the Wildcats with 24 points and Zach Tetuan made the biggest play of all, blocking Manhattan’s game-winning three-point try at the buzzer. The Wildcats went 3-3 without Harvey in the lineup – with him back, they’re still lurking as a league title threat.

-The Lady Wildcats were overwhelmed early by the outstanding Manhattan Lady Indians, trailing by 32 at the half on their way to a 67-37 loss. Brooklyn Hunter and Joelle Shurtz each scored 11 points for Hayden, who will need to regroup after an 0-2 week. Meanwhile, Manhattan takes a 7-0 league record to Rural for a showdown that will all but decide the league champion on Tuesday.

-At Junction City, Highland Park sophomore Dariauna Carter had a night to remember. She poured in a career-high 30 points as the Lady Scots handled the Lady Blue Jays 69-51. Carter hit four threes and also scored on drives to the basket as she and Jae’Mya Lyons led the Lady Scots to a win that puts them alone in third place in the league. Lyons, the double-double machine, posted 23 points and 17 rebounds.

-The Highland Park boys fell to Junction City 70-62, as the Blue Jays have now won back-to-back league games against Topeka High and the Scots and look the part of a second-half spoiler. It was a tough matchup for the Scots, who struggled with Junction City’s size and physical play down the stretch. But it was the free-throw line that proved Highland Park’s undoing, as they missed nine of 19 charity tosses in the fourth quarter. Kenny Stewart had another big night, scoring 24 points, but it was a frustrating night for the Scots, who weren’t able to build on their win at Hayden the week before.

-The third team in the first-place tie at the top of the boys league standings is Emporia after they rolled past Topeka West 71-52 on Friday. It was a difficult night for Charger standout Koriyon Carr, who was held to just five points. If there were frustrations for Carr and the Chargers, they took them all out on Wichita Northwest on Saturday. Carr had a big scoring night and T-West cruised, 70-43, to get that winning feeling back heading into a monster game at Topeka High tomorrow night.

-The Topeka West girls got a big night from Miyah Larson, who has provided a big spark for the Lady Chargers since she first stepped onto the floor this season, but it wasn’t quite enough in a 38-30 loss to Emporia.