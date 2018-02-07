High School Low Down 2-7-18 – Tuesday Night Hoops Rewind

When the dust settled on the action on the hardwood Tuesday night, there was one team standing alone atop the Centennial League boys and girls basketball standings. And while one league title is all but decided, the boys crown is still very much up for grabs. Here’s a look back at the action…

-Truly, the main event last night was the girls game between #4 Manhattan and #7 Washburn Rural, both 7-0 in Centennial League play entering the contest. The Lady Junior Blues came out firing, building a 14-point first-half lead behind some hot three-point shooting, but the defending 6A champion Lady Indians methodically trimmed the lead. Future K-State Wildcat Chrissy Carr took over the game in the second half, scoring 17 of her game-high 21 points after the intermission, and the Lady Indians scored eight of the last nine points of the game to win 55-50 and just about wrap up their second straight league crown. Rural wasn’t able to pull far enough away late, missing some tough shots and running dry from beyond the three-point arc. Carly Bachelor scored 17 and Kendall Michalski added 12 in the losing effort, and the Lady Junior Blues also got strong play from Britt Woolington, who hit three three-pointers and was a force on the boards despite being the shortest player on the floor. It was a valiant effort for Rural, but in the end the Lady Indians showed their championship mettle.

-The boys game at ‘The House of Blues’ was also a thriller, with four extra minutes needed to decide a winner. Raeshon Riddick‘s three-point play in the final minute for Manhattan tied the game at 38 and sent it to overtime, but Jordan White hit a three 20 seconds into the extra session and the Rural defense clamped down to earn a 51-42 victory. White had another big-time performance, scoring 18 points including 7-of-7 foul shooting. But it was the backcourt defense from Savian Edwards, Armahn Downing and Raymond Swopes that forced several key turnovers that led to buckets down the stretch and in OT that really put its stamp on the victory. The win moved Rural to 6-2 in the league, and they find themselves all alone in first place with five games left as they chase their first Centennial League crown in seven years.

-Overtime was also needed at Ken Darting Gym as Highland Park nabbed a much-needed victory, 85-80 over Shawnee Heights. The Thunderbirds showed tremendous gumption in rebounding from their lopsided loss at Topeka High on Friday and led by three in the final seconds, but Tyree Florence-Patton‘s three-point play tied the score at 74. In OT, Dasani Giardina hit a three right away to give the Scots a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Giardina (27 points), Kenny Stewart (24) and Will White (23) combined for 74 of Highland Park’s 85 points. When that trio is hitting threes, attacking the rim, and making free throws (White was a remarkable 15-of-16 at the stripe), the Scots are extremely tough to beat. The Scots have lost five of their last seven but this win keeps them a game back of the league lead and they’re very much a threat. Tyce Brown led the T-Birds with 24 points in the loss. The junior is beginning to be much more assertive on the offensive end and has back-to-back 20-plus point games.

-It was quite an encore for Highland Park’s standout sophomore guard Dariauna Carter, who followed up her career-high 30-point performance from Friday’s win over Junction City with 27 more points in a 63-49 triumph over Heights. Her back-court mate Ariyana Grassity added 12 points and Jae’Mya Lyons chipped in 13 for the Lady Scots, who have won six in a row and are alone in third place in the Centennial League. Lydia Ostenson (16 points) and Kelsey Riedel (10) combined for 26 points in the loss for the Lady T-Birds.

-With a buzzer-beating win Tuesday and a dominant home win Friday, no team had a better week last week than Topeka High. But this is a brand-new week, and the Trojans were brought back down to earth by the Topeka West Chargers, who stormed into The Dungeon and led by as many as 21 points in a 68-56 win. The Chargers were efficient on offense, shooting 58.5 percent. Elijah Griffin went for 22 points and Koriyon Carr added 17, and the Chargers also got a season-high 16 points from Dain Struble. The Trojans couldn’t get Larry White on track against the Chargers’ frenetic amoeba defense, as he finished with just nine points. Ky Thomas‘s 21 led the Trojans in the loss. The Chargers and Trojans now both sit at 5-3 in the league, part of a five-way(!) tie for second behind Rural.

-The Topeka High Lady Trojans are starting to pick up some steam. They’ve won three of their last four league games after a 48-36 win over Topeka West. Jaryn Benning shouldered the load for the Lady Trojans, with a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double, her second double-double of the season. The Lady Trojans were also able to challenge shots from in close and force misses from the Lady Charger posts. Brendeja Holloman just missed a double-double herself, scoring nine points and hauling down 19 rebounds for T-West.

-This is how competitive the boys side of Centennial League is: the team in seventh place might be playing the best basketball out of anybody. The Seaman Vikings, who have won six of eight and three of four in league play, rolled past Emporia in the second half, beating the Spartans 76-67 and knocking them out of the top spot in the league. It was a monster night for junior Trey Duffey, who poured in a career-high 31 points. (I believe it’s just the fourth 30-point performance in the city this season: Hayden’s Zach Harvey and T-High’s Ky Thomas and Larry White all have 30-point games.) The ability of any of Seaman’s starters, particularly Duffey, Nathan Heinen and Kobe Bonner, to take over a game scoring-wise makes them very tough to guard. The Vikings are 4-4 in league play, but make no mistake, they’re still a threat to reach the top spot when all is said and done.

-The Lady Vikes also dominated Emporia, shooting the lights out on offense and suffocating the Lady Spartans on defense in a 56-32 win. Chloe Carter‘s 15 points in the first half sparked the Lady Vikes early and nine of Camryn Turner‘s 13 points came in a third quarter that saw Seaman outscore Emporia 18-6 and enact the mercy clock rule for the fourth quarter. Katera Mayfield also scored in double figures with 11 points. Don’t be surprised if the Lady Vikes, now 8-7 on the season, make a big winning sprint down the stretch.

-If you wrote off the banged-up Hayden Wildcats as a Centennial League contender, you might want to reconsider. The Wildcats went on the road and knocked off a hot Junction City team 57-51. Four Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Zach Harvey‘s 15. Hayden Federico and Levi Braun had 11 apiece and Jett Canfield scored 10 points. All of a sudden, the Wildcats have won five of their last six with three straight home games coming up. If they can hold serve in front of the ‘Ken Crazies’ they’ll be right where they want to be in the league race entering the final week.

-The Lady Wildcats snapped a four-game losing skid in convincing fashion, topping Junction City 62-53 behind a huge game for Brooklyn Hunter. The junior poured in a game-high 28 points as Hayden took a eight-point halftime lead and kept the Lady Blue Jays at arm’s length the rest of the way. Sophia Purcell joined Hunter in double figures with 11 points. It was a sorely needed win for Hayden, who is back to .500 in league play ahead of a tough test with Rural coming to Hayden on Friday.