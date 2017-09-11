High School Low Down 9/11/17 – Week Two Helmet Stickers

We’re two weeks in to this high school football season, and Friday’s action brought us more excitement on the gridiron. As is custom, we honor the best of the individual efforts from the city’s football action with our Week Two helmet stickers…

–JANSON GARMAN, Seaman. Scoring touchdowns on both sides of the ball is a sure-fire way to get a sticker slapped on the back of your helmet. Garman did just that in Seaman’s 49-6 win over Highland Park, first rushing for a 26-yard score and then taking an interception back 50 yards to the house.

–MITCHELL LADY, Shawnee Heights. The senior quarterback opened the scoring in Heights’s 28-0 win over Topeka West with a bang, rushing for a 52-yard touchdown on just the second offensive play of the game for the T-Birds. Lady would later throw a TD pass to Tanner Buckley and finished the night with 62 rushing yards and 68 passing yards.

–TYCE BROWN, Shawnee Heights. Brown intercepted a pair of passes as part of a stellar day in pass coverage for the Heights defense. One of those interceptions came in the end zone and halted Topeka West’s best scoring chance of the night late in the first half.

–JOSEPH RANDLES and WILLIE TUCKER, Topeka West. We don’t have the official tackle totals from the Heights-West game, but it sure felt like Randles and Tucker were in on every single stop for the Chargers, and each helped create some of Heights’s five turnovers. Randles recovered a fumble, and Tucker forced and recovered a fumble.

–KY THOMAS, Topeka High. About the only thing Thomas didn’t do in his virtuoso season-opening performance against Hayden was throw for a touchdown – so, naturally, Thomas checked that off his list in Week Two. His 76-yard strike to Larry White in the fourth quarter was the final nail in the Junction City coffin as the Trojans topped the Blue Jays 42-28. Thomas finished with 175 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

–Da’VONSHAI HARDEN, Topeka High. Thomas isn’t the only talented sophomore in the Trojan backfield. Harden rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 54 yards in the Trojans’s triumph.

–MATTHEW MOORE, Hayden. Moore rushed for 103 yards, and his five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner in Hayden’s hard-fought 20-13 win over Emporia.