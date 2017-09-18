High School Low Down 9/18/17 – Week Three Helmet Stickers

The third week of high school football is in the books and the Centennial League title race is beginning to take shape. After all the action, here are the players who put forth helmet sticker-worthy performances across the city…

–SAM PAYNE, Seaman. The junior stepped up big in the second half in Seaman’s 17-6 win over Hayden. He caught a 22-yard touchdown pass that extended the Vikings’ lead and then intercepted a pass to halt Hayden’s last best scoring opportunity.

–JANSON GARMAN, Seaman. Tasked with shadowing the city’s leading receiver, DeShawn Hanika, Garman kept him out of the end zone and held him to 65 total yards. He also intercepted a pass by Hanika on a trick play in the third quarter.

–BRENT PEAVLER, Hayden. His offensive impact may have been muted – 39 yards rushing and two receptions for one yard in the Wildcats’ loss to Seaman – but Peavler always makes noise on defense and Friday night was no different. Peavler came up with a solo tackle on a critical fourth down stop and also recorded a sack as he flew around for Hayden’s defense, keeping them in the game all night.

–MITCHELL LADY, Shawnee Heights. The senior quarterback chipped in two more long touchdowns for the T-Birds, rushing for a 42 yard score and connecting with Zach Cummings on a 41-yard pass in the third quarter to give Heights a lead they would not relinquish in their 20-15 win over Washburn Rural. He totaled 214 yards of offense – 137 on the ground, 77 in the air.

–PRESTON WILLIAMS, Washburn Rural. It ended up being too little, too late, but the Junior Blues got their passing game clicking against Shawnee Heights, and Williams was the primary focus through the air. Williams snagged eight passes for 124 yards, including a 17 yard TD grab in the fourth quarter.

–LARRY WHITE, Topeka High. Snared three passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns in High’s 62-13 rout of Emporia. White’s scores went for 27 and 70 yards. He also hauled in a two-point conversion pass.

-DA’VONSHAI HARDEN, Topeka High. In addition to the two touchdowns thrown to White, Harden also found Kieran Essman and Jacquez Barksdale for touchdown passes as part of a 222-yard day passing. Harden was 8-for-14 throwing the ball, for an average of 15.9 yards per attempt.

-KY THOMAS, Topeka High. At this point it will be more surprising if Thomas doesn’t make this list on a Monday morning. He rushed for 212 yards on just 15 carries – that’s 14.1 yards per rush – and found the end zone twice as the Trojans cruised to a 3-0 start.

-ELLIOT MEHRENS, Topeka West. The Chargers offense found some rhythm for the first time all season, and Mehrens was the top contributor on what was a big night for pass catchers in the city. Mehrens caught six balls for 144 yards and a touchdown, but West fell to Junction City 60-21.