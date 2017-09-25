High School Low Down 9/25/17 – Week Four Helmet Stickers

Can you believe the 2017 high school football regular season is half over? There were some outstanding games played in week four last Friday, and as always, some remarkable individual performances, which we highlight with our weekly awarding of helmet stickers…

–TREY JENKINS, Shawnee Heights. It was a yeoman’s effort from the T-Birds feature back in their 21-14 win over Seaman that put them alone atop the Centennial League. Jenkins carried the ball 36 times for 177 yards and scored a touchdown.

–MITCHELL LADY, Shawnee Heights. The senior quarterback continues to make big plays with his legs in the option game. His 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score for the T-Birds. It was one of two rushing TDs for Lady, who finished with 10 rushes for 73 yards.

–CADE HOLMES, Shawnee Heights. Holmes almost single-handedly slowed down the Seaman rushing attack by his very presence. The 280-pound senior turned in major efforts on both sides of the trenches.

–MITCHELL MILLER, Seaman. Of the many two-way standouts for the Vikings, Miller’s effort on Friday night deserves special mention. He caught his first TD pass of the season on offense and was instrumental on defense from his defensive end spot.

–BRENT PEAVLER, Hayden. The senior put on a one-man show at the end of the first half in Hayden’s 63-26 win over Topeka West. He rushed for a 72-yard touchdown and returned an interception 39 yards on back-to-back plays from scrimmage to send the Wildcats into the locker room with a comfortable lead.

–CHRIS ELLIS, Topeka West. Found the end zone on three explosive plays in the Chargers’ loss to Hayden. He caught touchdown passes of 67 and 43 yards and returned a kick 80 yards for a score as well.

–PRESTON WILLIAMS, Washburn Rural. It was another monster effort from Williams, who caught 12 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in Rural’s 35-21 loss to Junction City.

–LARRY WHITE, Topeka High. White caught passes of 66 and 30 yards for touchdowns as High lost to Manhattan 21-14.

–WILL WHITE, Highland Park. The senior scurried for a 55-yard touchdown run, Highland Park’s only score in their 61-8 loss to Emporia.