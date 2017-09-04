High School Low Down 9/4/17 – Week One Helmet Stickers

Week one of the high school football season is done and dusted, with some truly impressive performances across the city. I reward the best of the best each week with the Helmet Stickers in the Low Down…

–KY THOMAS, Topeka High: A six-pack of touchdowns for the superb sophomore led the Trojans to a 61-46 triumph over Hayden in a thrilling season opener. Thomas had scoring runs of 45, 62, 4, 14 and 38 yards and added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. All told, Thomas opened his account for the season with 242 rushing yards.

–DESHAWN HANIKA, Hayden: In a game with 107 combined points, there are plenty of standout offensive performances. The best of Hayden’s bunch was Hanika, who snared 9 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Hanika also intercepted a pass.

–DEFENSE, Seaman: Yes, the entire defense. When you hold an opponent to negative-55 yards on the ground, as the Vikings did to Topeka West, the whole unit has to be recognized. The Vikings controlled the game start-to-finish in a 52-0 win over the Chargers.

–JAYLEN CARTER, Washburn Rural: The sophomore impressed in his first start for the Junior Blues, rushing for 105 yards and a pair of scores in their 49-0 win over Highland Park.

–TREY JENKINS, Shawnee Heights: Continuing the theme of standout rushing performances, Jenkins’ 114 yards and two touchdowns lifted the T-Birds to a 21-18 win over Manhattan. Speaking of which…

-SHAWNEE HEIGHTS: Yes, the entire team. The T-Birds snapped an 11-game losing streak against Manhattan by knocking off the defending league champs in their opener. It was an eyebrow-raising result that serves notice that the T-Birds will be a team to be reckoned with in their final Centennial League season.