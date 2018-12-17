High School Low Down – Friday Night Hoops Rewind, 12/14/18

Friday night on the city hardwood saw a massive early season matchup that revealed plenty about the early state of the Centennial League race, as well as the renewal of an old league rivalry that will always be tense even if the two teams aren’t in the Centennial League together anymore. Let’s recap…

-The two ranked, 4-0 Washburn Rural teams hosted the two ranked, 4-0 Topeka High teams, and December basketball doesn’t get a whole lot better than that. In front of a packed house at the Washburn Rural Activities Center, the girls game proved to be the best of the night. Seventh-ranked Topeka High showed without a doubt that they’re for real, playing a composed basketball game and never folding even when Rural went on a few of their patented scoring runs. Behind Jaryn Benning‘s 17 points and NiJaree Canady‘s double-double, the Lady Trojans hung tough and tied the game with under 20 seconds to play. But Rural had the big-game experience, and the big-game player, needed to make just one more play, and Carly Bachelor‘s stickback and-one with 3.5 ticks left capped a 21-point night for her, and a 49-46 win for her second-ranked Lady Junior Blues. We’ll be hard-pressed to see a better girls game this season, that’s for sure.

We were set for more drama in the boys game between #6 Topeka High and #7 Washburn Rural, but the Junior Blues weren’t interested in any of that. They shocked, and delighted, the home crowd with a 32-2 scoring run in the first half, building a 29-point lead and never looking back in a 60-39 win. It had to feel cathartic for the Junior Blues after losing three games against the Trojans, including a sub-state final, last season. It was another solid game for Rural’s steady senior at the point, Savian Edwards, who scored a game-high 21 points. Joe Berry added 18 including a pair of rim-rockers on breakaways during that first-half run. Senior Jordan White continues as Rural’s ‘closer’, scoring all 10 of his 4th quarter points to extinguish any Trojan comeback hopes. Topeka High was understandably rattled by Rural’s scoring burst, and that, combined with foul trouble, produced an out-of-character performance for Pat Denney’s bunch. They’ll have better days ahead for certain, but Friday night was Washburn Rural’s chance to show that for them, the sky is the limit.

-Seaman and Shawnee Heights locked up in a classic city rivalry that hasn’t lost any animosity despite the two teams no longer being league mates. The Lady Vikes controlled the girls game most of the way, pulling away for a 51-29 victory after a slow offensive start. It was another stellar night for Camryn Turner, who dropped in 15 points, and she was joined in double figures by Maddie Steiner with 12 points and Chloe Carter with 12, including 10 in the 4th quarter. When Seaman’s mid-range and three-point shots are falling, they are dangerous, because they are going to be tough to score on all season. Kam Wells led Shawnee Heights with 11 points as the Lady T-Birds continue to seek their offensive breakout.

In the boys game, the star senior duo of Trey Duffey and Kobe Bonner was too much for Heights, as they combined for 49 of Seaman’s 67 points in a 67-55 win. Duffey had 22 in the first half and finished with 30, while Bonner chipped in 19. The more teams have to commit defensive resources to keeping Duffey off the block or Bonner out of the paint, the more things will open up for complimentary scorers. Friday night, Brock Hillebert was the beneficiary as he scored 10 points, but other Vikings have the capability of scoring as well. Duffey and Bonner are both unselfish players and will create for others. Tyce Brown led three T-Birds in double figures with 14 points, his second straight excellent game. Brown got better and better as last season rolled along for Heights and if he continues to improve at his current rate he’ll be the T-Bird talisman all season.

-Other notes from the rest of the city’s action in an abbreviated, holiday-shortened edition of the Hoops Rewind… Levi Braun went nuts for Hayden, scoring 28 points in their 47-44 win at Manhattan. Big win for Torrey Head’s bunch… tough start for the Hayden girls, having to play four ranked 6A teams to start the season, but Hayden hoops is no stranger to using December challenges to fortify them come Feburary… Topeka West’s girls and boys are still seeking their first wins of the season, but they competed hard at Emporia… Highland Park got 23 points from Ariyana Grassity, who is coming into her own as a scoring guard in the injury absence of Dariauna Carter, in a 62-30 rout of Junction City… I love CJ Powell‘s game, and the sophomore had 23 points at Junction City, but the Scots are still searching for consistent offense and defense to show on the same night as they lost to the Blue Jays 74-58.

