High School Low Down – Tuesday Night Hoops Rewind, 12/11/18

With the high school basketball season officially hitting full stride in this first semester, what better time than now to dust off and bring back the Hoops Rewind to recap all the action and highlight standout performances from each night of games in Topeka? Some early season storylines are already shaping up, so without further ado, let’s take a look back at Tuesday night’s play:

-In our #580Preps Tuesday Night Hoops doubleheader, it was Seaman’s home opener as the Vikings and Lady Vikes welcomed Highland Park. The girls contest saw the Lady Vikes frustrate the Lady Scots on their way to a 56-43 victory, their first of the season. After a sloppy start by both teams, it was Seaman that settled into the game first, with their mid-range shots falling and allowing them to pull ahead to stay. The Lady Vikes shot over 50% in the first half in building a 30-13 lead at the intermission, and they never looked back. Camryn Turner was the centerpiece for Seaman’s efforts, pouring in 18 points, hauling down seven rebounds, and nabbing six steals. The sophomore point guard was one of the league’s best players and the Newcomer of the Year last year, and she’s built on that by becoming more willing to attack the basket and the glass while maintaining her ability to pick pockets. Juniors Katera Mayfield and Chloe Carter also shone for the Lady Vikes, with the latter showing that she’s added some inside presence to her game along with her outside shooting ability. The Lady Scots never found any offensive rhythm, but TiaLah Taylor was their best weapon, finishing with 16 points in the post. Highland Park is shorthanded, with Jae’Mya Lyons and Dariauna Carter both out due to injury, and after a 4-0 start, that finally caught up to them when they ran into the athletic and tenacious Lady Vikes.

In the boys contest, the Scots jumped out to an eight-point lead in the second quarter, but Seaman finished the half on a 13-0 run and never relinquished the lead in a 63-50 triumph. For the Vikings to succeed, Kobe Bonner and Trey Duffey are going to have to score big every night, and they did just that, combining for 43 of Seaman’s 63 points. Bonner went for 24 points in a variety of ways, hitting from deep and attacking the rim with equal aplomb. His hard work on the offensive glass was contagious for the Vikings. It certainly helped Duffey get on track, as stickbacks were a big part of his 19 points on the night. Highland Park may have lost, but Michael Williams’ bunch showed some promising signs. Their young backcourt played with composure and took care of the ball, and CJ Powell showed that he has the potential to be a breakout star. The 6’6″ sophomore has a pure shooting stroke and led the Scots with 19 points and three made three pointers. One thing is certain – both teams will be putting in some extra work at the free throw line at practice. Highland Park was just 13-26, and Seaman went a woeful 12-28 from the stripe.

-The Topeka High Trojans and Lady Trojans both went to 4-0 with victories at Hayden. The girls contest was tight for a half before T-High ran away and hid in the second half for a 69-50 win. For the Lady Trojans, 53 of their points came from the duo of senior Jaryn Benning and freshman NiJaree Canady. Benning is a name fans know, a stellar all-around athlete who had her best showing of the season to date with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Canady, on the other hand, is a name fans need to learn, because four games into this season she already looks like one of the best players in the Centennial League. Canady erupted for 29 points and 13 rebounds and is now averaging 24.5 points per game. Her scoring has allowed the rest of the Lady Trojans to settle into their roles and has Hannah Alexander’s bunch looking like a league title contender. We’ll learn much more about them Friday night when they visit Washburn Rural. As for Hayden, they played their best half of the season, and got 23 points from their senior standout Brooklyn Hunter, but they’re still looking for win number one against a brutally tough early season schedule.

The Trojan boys controlled proceedings from start to finish in a 60-45 win over the Wildcats. They stifled Hayden and held them to just 11 first-half points. T-High was led by junior King Sutton, who has burst onto the scene in a big way after being a bit player for Pat Denney’s Class 6A third-place squad as a sophomore. Sutton made all 11 of his shots and finished with 25 points. At 6’6″ with remarkable length and a spring in his step, Sutton presents one of the biggest matchup problems around. Ky Thomas is certainly loving having additional scoring options to create for, as he dished out a dozen assists to go with 10 points. Hayden got 14 points from Levi Braun, but their challenge will be finding consistent secondary scoring behind the city’s best shooter so that their offense doesn’t get stuck in ruts like the one the Trojans created for them in the first half last night.

-The Washburn Rural Junior Blues and Lady Junior Blues are also 4-0 after wins at Emporia. Kasey Hamilton‘s 26 points led the Rural girls to a 58-44 romp over the Lady Spartans. The junior is quick off the dribble and has the ability to score on the drive or on spot-up shots and provides a perfect compliment to Carly Bachelor, who added 14 points in the win. It’s crazy to say this about a team that went 20-5 and lost four starters, but Rural has a chance to be even better this season with two players who can create their own offense so effectively, and a lineup that works hard on the glass and on defense.

Rural’s boys handled Emporia 67-52, with sophomore Joe Barry leading three double-figure scorers with 20 points. Arhman Downing‘s 14 points and steady senior point guard Savian Edwards‘ 10 showed the Junior Blues’ impressive offensive balance. The fact that the Junior Blues are 4-0 without getting a monster scoring night from senior Jordan White augurs very well for them moving forward. Their matchup against Topeka High Friday night will set an early tone in the Centennial League title race – and you know Rural will be seeking revenge after three losses to the Trojans last season.

-Topeka West took home a couple of tough losses from Ottawa. The Lady Chargers got a 20-point performance from Miyah Larson and 10 from senior Gabby Rivera but weren’t able to slow the Lady Cyclones offensively down the stretch and fell 52-43. The Charger boys went three overtimes but ran out of gas in the last extra session and lost 60-53 despite nine made threes as a team. The Chargers are a hard-luck 0-2 but coach Rick Bloomquist has his inexperienced players giving great effort and they seem certain to enter the win column soon.

-Ken Darting sure hasn’t lost his sideline touch. He’s got the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds to 3-0, and 2-0 in the United Kansas Conference, after a 69-56 win at Lansing. It’s been a different standout for the T-Birds each night, and last night it was senior Tyce Brown who carried the load. He finished with a game-high 18 points and helped to set up Harvey Davis Jr. and Marquis Barksdale for easy buckets inside in the fourth quarter that helped Heights pull away. Heights won just five games all of last season, but with improved scoring balance and growing confidence, there’s no reason they shouldn’t eclipse that total easily. It was tougher sledding for the Lady T-Birds, who continue to struggle offensively. They fell to Lansing 39-29. The Lady T-Birds have shown some early defensive proficiency, and now must find a consistent offensive presence to turn around an early 0-2 start in their new league.