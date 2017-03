High School State Championship Saturday Schedule and Brackets

WIBW’s Road To A Championship, presented by the Landing Grill and Bar, coverage enters its 50th year this year. Join WIBW throughout the day Wednesday through Saturday for comprehensive state tournament coverage from all eight sites.

For all updated scoring on all eight sites, head to wibwnewsnow.com/scores

State Championship Saturday on 580 WIBW

11:00-12:00 Preview show

12:00 5-seed Nemaha Central vs 2-seed Hays TMP 3A Girls

2:00 6-seed Hayden vs 1-seed Wichita Collgiate 4A D1 Boys

4:00 2-seed Wabuansee vs 1-seed Central Plains 2A Girls

6:15 4-seed Shawnee Heights vs 7-seed Kansas City Schlagle 5A Boys

