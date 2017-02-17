WIBW News Now!

High School Student Dies in Wreck With Semi Friday Afternoon in Jackson County

by on February 17, 2017 at 8:02 PM (35 mins ago)

A car-semi accident killed a high school student in Jackson County Friday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office the northbound semi struck a passenger vehicle that pulled out in front of it off of 266th Road, which is the turnoff nearest to Jackson Heights High School north of Holton.

The driver of the car who was killed was a 16 year old girl.

The semi driver was also hurt and transported to an area hospital. Highway 75 remained closed well into Friday night while authorities investigated.

