High speed chase on I-35 results in Coffey County crash

September 15, 2017

A two county high speed chase on I-35 Friday morning resulted in an injury crash.

Around 7 that morning Lyon County deputies attempted to stop a white 2004 Jaguar for speeding. It was doing 88 in a 70 mile an hour zone.

The vehicle did not stop, continuing into Coffey County where Coffey County sheriff’s officers deployed stop sticks.

The vehicle swerved around the stop sticks and became unstable. The vehicle traveled through the median, across both southbound lanes, into the north ditch, where it rolled several times, before coming to rest.

Twenty-four year old London Leroi Blaylock of Overland Park was driving. Blaylock was slightly injured in the crash. A passenger in the car was taken to a Topeka hospital, while Blaylock was treated and released at Newman Regional Hospital and then booked into jail in Lyon County for Felony Flee and Elude, Reckless Driving and numerous traffic infractions.