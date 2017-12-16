WIBW News Now!

High speed chase ends with teen in custody

by on December 16, 2017 at 9:54 AM (4 hours ago)

A high speed chase in Northeast Kansas at speeds up to 100 miles per hour Friday night through portions of Jefferson and Shawnee County ended in the 1700 block of NW 31st when Kansas Highway Patrol troopers apprehended the driver.

Nineteen-year-old Zain Cribbet was booked at 10:20 Friday night into the Jefferson County jail on charges including flee or attempt to elude and five or more moving violations.

Cribbet was also booked on reckless driving and driving while suspended charges. A bond amount was not available on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s booking site.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.