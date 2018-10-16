High-speed chase ends with house, car hit in Topeka

A driver who led police on a high speed chase before striking a car and a home in Topeka was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the accident, but will be booked into jail when he gets out, likely on drug charges in addition to the driving violations.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, police saw a white Pontiac driving at a high rate of speed in the 1300 block of SW Gage.

Fifty-five-year-old Raymond Arthur Johnson continued east in the Pontiac on SW 10th and went into the westbound lanes almost striking two vehicles.

The officer attempted to stop the driver, but Johnson failed to stop and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 1100 block of SW 4th with the wreck where the house and car were struck.

Police found what they think is meth in the vehicle. If you know more, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.