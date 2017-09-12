High-speed toll lane opens on Kansas Turnpike

A lane that allows drivers to pass through tollbooths without slowing down has opened at the Kansas Turnpike’s eastern terminal.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the single, westbound fast-lane opened to traffic last month near Bonner Springs.

Drivers with a K-Tag transponder will have their bank accounts automatically charged when they drive through a gateless toll lane and onto the turnpike without slowing down. Other drivers still can use tollbooths.

A Kansas Turnpike Authority spokeswoman says the speed limit through the fast lane is currently 55 mph due to the area’s ongoing construction. The speed limit will be 75 mph when construction is finished, which is expected by November.

The Turnpike Authority is also planning high-speed toll lanes at the southern terminal and eastern Topeka toll plaza.