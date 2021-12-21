High Winds Took Out Road Signs

High winds across the state last week caused widespread damage, and that includes a lot of traffic signs.
The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of the loss of traffic signs, including stop and other regulatory signs, primarily in central and western parts of the state.
KDOT areas that did not have signs affected are providing materials and assistance, but many lost or damaged signs will have to be ordered and produced.
The missing sign problem is widespread across northwest and southwest Kansas, with hundreds of signs affected in every county to some degree.
It is estimated that 100 signs are missing in and around counties surrounding Great Bend, and about 100 signs are missing or down in north central Kansas.
Northeast and southeast Kansas had minimal losses and most of the missing signs have been able to be replaced in those areas.