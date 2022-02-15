Highland CC Sued By Ex-Coaches

Three former coaches at a northeast Kansas community college allege in a lawsuit that college leaders actively worked to reduce the number of Black student-athletes on campus.
KCUR reports that the lawsuit alleges Highland officials sought to discourage Blacks from attending the school, intimidated Black student-athletes into leaving, and told coaches not to recruit African Americans.
The lawsuit was filed by B.J. Smith, the former women’s basketball coach; Bradford Zinn, a former assistant coach; and Jered Ross, also a former assistant coach.
Zinn and Ross, who are Black, and Smith, who is white, left the school in 2020 after their contracts were not renewed when they refused to resign.
Highland suspended Smith, Zinn and Ross in December 2020, accusing them of academic misconduct, including doing homework for the students.
The National Junior College Athletic Association did not find any evidence to support the allegations.