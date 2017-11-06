WIBW News Now!

Highland Park High School on lockdown

November 6, 2017

Highland Park High School has been placed on lockdown Monday morning due to a “non-specific threat” at the school.

Topeka Public Schools spokesperson Misty Kruger says the school was placed on secure campus mode around 10:30 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are taking steps just to be safe, said Kruger, “but it’s currently under police investigation.”

Kruger says there is no police activity going on near the school. She could not elaborate on the nature of the threat due to the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story.

