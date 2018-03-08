Highway Patrol motorist assist driver dies after collision

Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist driver has died after his vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer truck near Park City.

The patrol says the motorist assist truck was in the median Wednesday afternoon when the driver pulled into the inside lane of southbound Interstate 135. The truck was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck.

Authorities say the assist driver died at a hospital. He was identified as 69-year-old Ricardo Torres of Augusta. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

Trooper Chad Crittenden says the collision occurred south of a hill and it’s possible the victim either didn’t see the semi or misjudged its speed.