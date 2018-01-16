Hiland Dairy Announces Voluntary Recall Of Hiland Dairy Orange Juice And Tampico Citrus Punch

Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of two products produced at their Omaha, Nebraska facility, over concerns the products may contain milk protein that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to milk allergens.

The products were distributed to facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and Kansas.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

The products affected are

One Gallon Hiland Dairy Orange Juice UPC: 0-7206000586-8 Sell by Date: 02/05/18 Plant Code: 3108 and

One Gallon Tampico Citrus Punch UPC: 0-9518801128-3 Sell by Date: 03/09/18 Plant Code: 3108

Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue during internal quality control testing at the Omaha facility.

The company promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the voluntary product recall.