Hillcrest Pool closed through July 11
Hillcrest Pool will be closed to swimming through July 11. A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. All staff members who were in contact with the affected staff member are being quarantined. All other Shawnee County Parks + Recreation aquatic centers and pools remain open to the public.
Aquatic fitness classes will continue as scheduled in the evenings at Hillcrest Pool with an instructor and lifeguard who were not in contact with the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
Hillcrest Pool is being closed to swimming due to a lack of adequate staff to cover for those who are in quarantine.
Dave Allacher, aquatics supervisor, points out that multiple steps are in place to keep pool patrons safe:
• A safety break is taken every hour on the hour to sanitize commonly touched surfaces including pool railings, slides, and diving boards.
• Pool and aquatic centers are deep cleaned each morning and evening.
• Restrooms are cleaned each half-hour.
• County employees are advised not to report to work if they are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.