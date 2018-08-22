Hineman says email to centrists ‘not a threat’, but colleagues will remember endorsements

House Majority Leader Don Hineman clarified his intentions with an email earlier this week asking centrist Republicans

to refrain from endorsing candidates for governor other than the party’s nominee.

“I fear that there is a demand for endorsements from those of us in the middle,” said Hineman. “I just wanted to clarify

for my Republican, centrist friends that endorsing someone who is not the nominee of the party carries great risk, politically.”

Hineman made clear this is not a threat, but there is a reality to how the legislature works.

“If you do that, folks will remember that,” said Hineman. “It can be used against you in your next political campaign. More than that, during the legislative session, your colleagues in the Republican caucus will remember what you did and that will impact and reduce your effectiveness as a legislator.”

Hineman also is dubious about the value of an endorsement overall anyway, but there is another option for legislators.

“If you can’t endorse the nominee of the party, just be quiet,” Hineman said. “Your vote is your own, always, but please don’t take the step of endorsing someone who is not the nominee of your own party.”

Republican nominee Kris Kobach won a seven-way primary by just 350 votes and five people will be on the general election ballot for governor.