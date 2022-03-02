“Hiring Our Heroes” Summit Planned for Fort Riley

Fort Riley Transition Assistance Program is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host the “Hiring Our Heroes” Career Summit March 24 at Riley’s Community Center.
The career summit is a specialized event designed to educate service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers with military-ready employers.
Up to 50 employers are expected to participate, and many will be prepared to interview and hire potential employees.
Companies participating range from America’s largest employers to many smaller companies from across the region.
The event opens with morning workshops ranging from career planning to using digital networking sites to resume writing and interviewing.
Doors open at 8 a.m.
The afternoon will feature a hiring fair from 1 to 4 p.m.
To attend, you’re asked to pre-register at HiringOurHeroes.org/Riley.
Fort Riley also hosted this event in 2019.
The summit is meant to help soldiers make connections, and understand the opportunities that exist for them and their families.