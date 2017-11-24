WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Clear
Feels Like 73°
Winds SW 14 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy77°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear62°
36°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy66°
41°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear68°
50°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy61°
46°

More Hispanic, Latino students at Kansas Regents Universities, report says

by on November 24, 2017 at 12:07 PM (1 hour ago)

A new report shows more Hispanic and Latino students attending Kansas universities during the last six years.

But the report provided to the Kansas Board of Regents shows no change in the percentage of black students.

Hispanic and Latino students now make up 6.6 percent of enrollment at state universities. The percentage of black students remains at just 4.1 percent of enrollment.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported the population of Hispanics in Kansas is trending up and the enrollments of those students in Kansas universities are also trending up. The state’s population of African Americans has been steady over the years.

But both groups are underrepresented at universities in Kansas.

Efforts are under way at each campus to improve diversity.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.