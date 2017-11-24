More Hispanic, Latino students at Kansas Regents Universities, report says

A new report shows more Hispanic and Latino students attending Kansas universities during the last six years.

But the report provided to the Kansas Board of Regents shows no change in the percentage of black students.

Hispanic and Latino students now make up 6.6 percent of enrollment at state universities. The percentage of black students remains at just 4.1 percent of enrollment.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported the population of Hispanics in Kansas is trending up and the enrollments of those students in Kansas universities are also trending up. The state’s population of African Americans has been steady over the years.

But both groups are underrepresented at universities in Kansas.

Efforts are under way at each campus to improve diversity.