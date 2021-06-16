Historic Council Grove Washunga Days Features Elite Country Music Entertainment

By Frank J. Buchman
Entertainment for all ages highlights Washunga Days, June 18-19, at historic Council Grove right on the old Santa Fe Trail.
“The annual festival celebrates the culture both past and present of Council Grove and Morris County,” according to Deidre Knight.
Representing Story Media Company for Washunga Days, Knight said, “It is a celebration honoring the Kaw Indians, community, and families.”
Top musical acts are scheduled to entertain Friday evening and all day Saturday. “We’ll have the Kaw Nation Powwow, a flea market, parade, car show, kid’s games, food vendors and more,” Knight said.
Activities are planned at the Neosho Riverwalk Park, along Main Street, in the high school parking lot and throughout the community.
“As if the Washunga Days schedule isn’t enough, more than a dozen Council Grove historic sites can be visited,” Knight said. “Plus, all community businesses will be open with many special and unique offerings.
“We’re pleased that Farmers & Drover Bank is presenting sponsor for Washunga Days, with three dozen additional donors,” Knight acknowledged.
Read Southhall Band and Shane Smith & the Saints headline musical presentations Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively, at 10 o’clock.
Ian Munsick is an additional musical feature with performances both Friday and Saturday evenings beginning at 7:30.
Read Southall Band was formed when four like-minded Oklahomans from different backgrounds wanted nothing more than to play music. In 2018, they released “Borrowed Time” featuring “Don’t Tell Me” and “Why”, which went Top 10 on several streaming charts.
Shane Smith & The Saints is a five-piece Texas touring group featured in 40 states and three continents. With three albums in their 10-years career, Shane Smith & the Saints is excited about the upcoming album “Hail Mary.”
Breathing Rocky Mountain air into Nashville music, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. With successful personal releases, Munsick just signed a major label deal with Warner Music Nashville.
Additional Friday entertainment features The Lazy Wayne Band, 5:30, and Savana Chestnut at 7:30. Saturday’s bonus-lineup includes Box Turtles, 11:30; Graceful Grit, 1:30; Derek Calvin & The All Nighters, 3:30; and Brock Wagoner, 5:30.
The Kaw Nation Washunga Days Powwow is both Friday and Saturday at Allegawaho Park south of Council Grove. The arbor used for dancing and ceremonies is a sacred place blessed by spiritual leaders. All Powwow dancers with the exception of small children will be in full regalia. There is no admittance fee to attend all Kaw Nation activities.
Sponsored by the Council Grove Disc Golf Club, this year’s Washunga Days Flea Market is at Council Grove High School. Friday and Saturday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 8 o’clock each evening, there will only be outdoor booths.
A car show is planned Saturday starting at 8 o’clock through mid-afternoon. All entries have been welcomed with dash plaques and goody bags for the first 75 entries. Door prizes are to be presented every hour with special awards for the best vehicles on display.
Always anticipated, this year’s Washunga Days Parade is down Main Street Saturday morning beginning at 10 o’clock. All participants are welcomed with advance entry fees required to be eligible for cash prizes. Grand marshals are Bob and Christy Alexander with Jolie Ziegler serving as junior grand marshal.
Special children’s activities are scheduled with inflatables both days and a drum safari, face painting and rock wall climb Saturday.
CG Stars & Stripes Fireworks will once again be lighting up the sky over the Neosho Riverwalk Saturday evening. Choreographed music accompanying the 20-minutes show promises to make it the one to remember.
Food vendors will be at Neosho Riverwalk Park beginning Friday evening at 4:30, and again Saturday starting at 11 o’clock.
Wristbands can be purchased at the Council Grove/Morris County Chamber of Commerce office for Washunga Days attendance both days.
Additional information is available by visiting www.washungadays.com.
