Historic summit gives hope to Korean peninsula, says American journalist

The day-long summit between the leaders of the two nations on the Korean peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday brought intense reaction in Seoul.

“There was audible gasps and applause when they saw the North Korean leader cross that line,” said American journalist Bruce Harrison. “It was the first time the leader of North Korea has ever done that, and then they proceeded to the peace house, a bit further south, within the southern portion of the DMZ, where they held their meeting.”

One goal that came out of the meeting is to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

“Bring long-lasting peace to the Peninsula, move beyond the armistice, or the truce that was signed in 1953 and actually put a peace treaty in place and end the war that is technically still ongoing,” said Harrison. “Shots haven’t really been fired for decades, aside from occasional border skirmishes.”

Harrison said that in South Korea, people generally go about their lives without giving much thought to the North, but Friday was an exception.

“I had a lot of candid conversations with South Koreans about the prospect of peace and the prospects of unification,” said Harrison. “We’re far away from that at this point, but just having those conversations was quite powerful, especially among some of the older generation that I spoke with who grew up in a very poor South Korea after the war and even people who lived through the war. To them, this was highly important in their lives, just the fact that there may be a chance that the Koreas are joined again someday.”

Another meeting between the leaders is scheduled for Pyongyang in the fall.