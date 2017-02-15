History Of Rodeo at K-State Goes Back Beyond Seven Decades

The Tap Room and other cowboy cool-aid Aggieville gathering places of the college rodeo jocks would sure have some stories to tell.

It might have seemed a bit rowdy from time to time when arena dust settled for cowboys and cowgirls to get cozy with relaxing country fun celebration of success and always some weeping failure on the sawdust dance floor.

Certain semblances are likely when seven decades of membership socialize with reflections at the anniversary of the K-State Rodeo Club.

It’ll all be part of the 61st annual K-State Rodeo, February 17-18-19, at Manhattan, announced Miss Rodeo K-State Brooke Wallace, who’s helped club and rodeo team alumni in logistics of special activities.

Although many former club and rodeo team members are expected to spend the weekend remembering the ‘good old days,’ a special K-State Rodeo Club alumni event is scheduled Friday, Feb. 17, from 4:30, to about 7 o’clock, in time for all to attend the rodeo performance.

“It promises to be a grand time celebrating 70 years of the K-State Rodeo Club,” Wallace assured. “Alumni and friends are encouraged to attend and be part of this interactive social in the Stanley Stout Center at 2200 Denison Avenue.”

Seven decades ago, rodeo enthusiasts attending K-State decided to form their own group, separate from other campus animal science, agriculture and athletic activities.

Details are somewhat scant, as many of those original members are not around, but it was originally called the Chaparajos, then Chaps Club. Year of name change isn’t certain, but speculation is “Chaps,” became the K-State Rodeo Club in the late ’60s.

It’s said during formative and growing years, there was uneasiness between the rodeo group, and other agriculture and animal science leadership on campus. That’s resolved in the decades, for the K-State Rodeo Club to become one of the most recognized ambitious influential working university organizations.

Of course, rodeo is objective of such a group, and several members are said to have heard about the intercollegiate rodeo hosted by Cal Poly team at the Cow Palace near San Francisco.

Several Kansas college cowboys went, competed, had fun, came back to K-State determined to have a college rodeo in Manhattan.