Hit-and-run accident victim stable Saturday night

The victim in a Saturday evening hit-and-run accident in Topeka is expected to live.

Officers found a pedestrian at the intersection of SE 22nd and SE California who appeared to have been hit. Dispatch reported that the walker had been struck by a white SUV and that the driver of the SUV had left the scene.

The injuries to the victim initially appeared life-threatening, but he’s pulling through thus far and is in stable condition.

If you know more about this hit-and-run, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.