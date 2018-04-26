Hit-and-Run Deaths Reach Record High

More than one hit-and-run crash occurs every minute on U.S. roads, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“We’ve seen a steady increase, about 7 percent since 2009 each year of hit-and-run crashes with deaths,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “We just want to pull some attention to that. A 50 percent increase is a pretty large increase over an about seven-year span.”

With the number of hit-and-run crashes on the rise, AAA Kansas is calling for drivers to be alert on the road in order to avoid a deadly crash.

“A lot of people are getting out there and getting on those bikes or doing a little more walking and things like that,” said Haugh. “It’s just important that dirvers are really paying attention to that and making sure that they are alert when they’re in areas where there could be pedestrians or bicyclists.”

Over the past 10 years, nearly 20 percent of all pedestrian deaths were caused by hit-and-run crashes, compared to just one percent of all driver fatalities in that same time period. It’s still unclear, though, why some drivers run after they’ve hit something.

“It’s that fear with that fight or flight sort of thing and they decide to do the flight,” said Haugh. “There’s a law in every state that it is illegal to leave the scene of a crash. You’re going to be dealing with a lot more penalties and things like that if you do leave the scene, losing your license, some large fines and other things. It’s just not a good idea.”

According to Kansas Department of Transportation 2016 vehicle crash statistics, there were 365 crashes in the state that involved pedestrians being struck, resulting in 23 fatalities and 355 injuries. In 2016, 324 crashes involved collisions with a bicycle, with 3 deaths and 316 injuries occurring.