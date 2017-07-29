Hit and Run accident causes major street closure

Just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon officers responded to the report of a hit and run accident at SW 29th and Fairlawn. A silver Mercury Sable left the scene and fled to Shunga and Prairie where the vehicle broke down. All the occupants fled the vehicle. An off-duty Topeka Police officer was in a nearby part and saw the fleeing driver. She was detained by the officer until on-duty officers could arrive.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Candice Richardson. The two occupants of a blue SUV that remained on scene had minor injuries. The passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The SUV struck a power pole which was then suspended above 29th Street, leaving power lines down across the roadway.

29th street was closed for about three hours in both east and westbound lanes just east of Fairlawn.