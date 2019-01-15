Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-14-19

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to the area boys basketball coaches as they recap their recent action and preview their upcoming games.
Last Week’s Scores:
1/8
Basehor-Linwood 74, Shawnee Heights 47
Hayden 67, Topeka West 58
Seaman 73, Junction City 59
Topeka High 58, Highland Park 48
1/11
Hayden 63, Seaman 54
Manhattan 60, Highland Park 43
Shawnee Heights 76, Turner 43
Washburn Rural 58, Topeka West 51
Craig Cox, Seaman
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural
Ken Darting, Shawnee Heights
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Torrey Head, Hayden