Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-14-19

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to the area boys basketball coaches as they recap their recent action and preview their upcoming games.

Last Week’s Scores:

1/8

Basehor-Linwood 74, Shawnee Heights 47

Hayden 67, Topeka West 58

Seaman 73, Junction City 59

Topeka High 58, Highland Park 48

1/11

Hayden 63, Seaman 54

Manhattan 60, Highland Park 43

Shawnee Heights 76, Turner 43

Washburn Rural 58, Topeka West 51

Craig Cox, Seaman

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Ken Darting, Shawnee Heights

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Torrey Head, Hayden