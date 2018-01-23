Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-22-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.
This Week’s Games:
1/24:
Hayden at Shawnee Heights
Seaman vs Olathe East
Washburn Rural at Topeka West
1/26:
Highland Park at Hayden (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Seaman vs Manhattan
Shawnee Heights vs Emporia
Topeka High at Junction City
Topeka West at Olathe Northwest
Jason Jones, Highland Park
Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Craig Cox, Seaman
Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights
Torrey Head, Hayden