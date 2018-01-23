Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-22-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:

1/24:

Hayden at Shawnee Heights

Seaman vs Olathe East

Washburn Rural at Topeka West

1/26:

Highland Park at Hayden (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Seaman vs Manhattan

Shawnee Heights vs Emporia

Topeka High at Junction City

Topeka West at Olathe Northwest

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Craig Cox, Seaman

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Torrey Head, Hayden