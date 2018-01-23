WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-22-18

by on January 23, 2018 at 9:58 AM (2 hours ago)

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:
1/24:
Hayden at Shawnee Heights
Seaman vs Olathe East
Washburn Rural at Topeka West

1/26:
Highland Park at Hayden (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Seaman vs Manhattan
Shawnee Heights vs Emporia
Topeka High at Junction City
Topeka West at Olathe Northwest

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Craig Cox, Seaman

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Torrey Head, Hayden

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.