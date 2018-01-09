Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-8-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games

1/9:

Topeka West at Seaman (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Emporia at Highland Park

Junction City at Washburn Rural

Manhattan at Shawnee Heights

Topeka High at Hayden

1/12:

Topeka High at Highland Park (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Hayden at Seaman

Topeka West at Manhattan

Washburn Rural at Shawnee Heights

Torrey Head, Hayden

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Craig Cox, Seaman

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights