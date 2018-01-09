WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


35°F
Overcast
Feels Like 31°
Winds ESE 5 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy51°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy58°
24°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Ice Pellets28°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy30°
10°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy18°

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-8-18

by on January 9, 2018 at 3:35 PM

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games
1/9:
Topeka West at Seaman (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Emporia at Highland Park
Junction City at Washburn Rural
Manhattan at Shawnee Heights
Topeka High at Hayden

1/12:
Topeka High at Highland Park (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden at Seaman
Topeka West at Manhattan
Washburn Rural at Shawnee Heights

Torrey Head, Hayden

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Craig Cox, Seaman

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.