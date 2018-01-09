Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 1-8-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.
This Week’s Games
1/9:
Topeka West at Seaman (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Emporia at Highland Park
Junction City at Washburn Rural
Manhattan at Shawnee Heights
Topeka High at Hayden
1/12:
Topeka High at Highland Park (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden at Seaman
Topeka West at Manhattan
Washburn Rural at Shawnee Heights
Torrey Head, Hayden
Jason Jones, Highland Park
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Craig Cox, Seaman
Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights