Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 12-10-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to these area boys basketball coaches as they recap their recent action and preview their upcoming games.
Last Week’s Scores:
12/4
Ottawa 55, Highland Park 53
Seaman 68, Lansing 47
Washburn Rural 67, Shawnee Mission Northwest 44
12/6
Topeka High 53, Liberty (MO) 51
12/7
Highland Park 60, Topeka West 56
Manhattan 49, Seaman 48 (OT)
Shawnee Heights 73, Ottawa 59
Topeka High 55, Raytown South (MO) 49
Washburn Rural 60, Hayden 52
12/8
Topeka High 54, Blue Valley West 45
This Week’s Games:
12/11
Highland Park at Seaman (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Shawnee Heights at Lansing
Topeka High at Hayden
Topeka West at Ottawa
Washburn Rural at Emporia
12/14
Topeka High at Washburn Rural (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Emporia at Topeka West
Hayden at Manhattan
Junction City at Highland Park
Shawnee Heights at Seaman
Torrey Head, Hayden
Craig Cox, Seaman
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Michael Williams, Highland Park
Ken Darting, Shawnee Heights