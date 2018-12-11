Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 12-10-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to these area boys basketball coaches as they recap their recent action and preview their upcoming games.

Last Week’s Scores:

12/4

Ottawa 55, Highland Park 53

Seaman 68, Lansing 47

Washburn Rural 67, Shawnee Mission Northwest 44

12/6

Topeka High 53, Liberty (MO) 51

12/7

Highland Park 60, Topeka West 56

Manhattan 49, Seaman 48 (OT)

Shawnee Heights 73, Ottawa 59

Topeka High 55, Raytown South (MO) 49

Washburn Rural 60, Hayden 52

12/8

Topeka High 54, Blue Valley West 45

This Week’s Games:

12/11

Highland Park at Seaman (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Shawnee Heights at Lansing

Topeka High at Hayden

Topeka West at Ottawa

Washburn Rural at Emporia

12/14

Topeka High at Washburn Rural (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Emporia at Topeka West

Hayden at Manhattan

Junction City at Highland Park

Shawnee Heights at Seaman

Torrey Head, Hayden

Craig Cox, Seaman

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Michael Williams, Highland Park

Ken Darting, Shawnee Heights