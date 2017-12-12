Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 12-11-17

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:

12/12: Shawnee Heights at Seaman (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)

12/12: Hayden at KC Piper

12/12: Ottawa at Topeka West

12/15: Topeka West at Highland Park (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)

12/15: Seaman at Hayden

12/15: Topeka High at Emporia

12/15: Washburn Rural at Shawnee Heights

12/16: Hayden vs Center (MO) (Hy-Vee Shootout)

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Craig Cox, Seaman

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Torrey Head, Hayden

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Jason Jones, Highland Park