Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 12-11-17

by on December 12, 2017 at 10:05 AM (2 hours ago)

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:
12/12: Shawnee Heights at Seaman (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
12/12: Hayden at KC Piper
12/12: Ottawa at Topeka West
12/15: Topeka West at Highland Park (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
12/15: Seaman at Hayden
12/15: Topeka High at Emporia
12/15: Washburn Rural at Shawnee Heights
12/16: Hayden vs Center (MO) (Hy-Vee Shootout)

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Craig Cox, Seaman

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Torrey Head, Hayden

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.