Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 2-13-17

by on February 14, 2017 at 11:18 AM (1 hour ago)

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.

This week’s schedule:

2/14:
Highland Park vs Seaman (on 580 WIBW)
Hayden @ Shawnee Heights
Topeka High vs Manhattan
Topeka West vs Junction City
Washburn Rural vs Emporia

2/17:
Topeka West vs Shawnee Heights (on 580 WIBW)
Hayden @ Emporia
Highland Park @ Manhattan
Seaman vs Junction City
Topeka High vs Washburn Rural

 

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Todd McAtee, Washburn Rural

Craig Cox, Seaman

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Ted Schuler, Hayden

