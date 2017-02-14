Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 2-13-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.

This week’s schedule:

2/14:

Highland Park vs Seaman (on 580 WIBW)

Hayden @ Shawnee Heights

Topeka High vs Manhattan

Topeka West vs Junction City

Washburn Rural vs Emporia

2/17:

Topeka West vs Shawnee Heights (on 580 WIBW)

Hayden @ Emporia

Highland Park @ Manhattan

Seaman vs Junction City

Topeka High vs Washburn Rural

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Todd McAtee, Washburn Rural

Craig Cox, Seaman

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Ted Schuler, Hayden