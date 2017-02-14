Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 2-13-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.
Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.
This week’s schedule:
2/14:
Highland Park vs Seaman (on 580 WIBW)
Hayden @ Shawnee Heights
Topeka High vs Manhattan
Topeka West vs Junction City
Washburn Rural vs Emporia
2/17:
Topeka West vs Shawnee Heights (on 580 WIBW)
Hayden @ Emporia
Highland Park @ Manhattan
Seaman vs Junction City
Topeka High vs Washburn Rural
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Todd McAtee, Washburn Rural
Craig Cox, Seaman
Jason Jones, Highland Park
Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights
Ted Schuler, Hayden