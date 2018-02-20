WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 2-19-18

by on February 20, 2018 at 11:40 AM (6 hours ago)

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:
2/20:
Emporia at Topeka High
Hayden at Topeka West
Seaman at Shawnee Heights
Washburn Rural at Highland Park

2/23:
Hayden at Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park at Emporia
Junction City at Washburn Rural
Seaman at Topeka West
Shawnee Heights at Manhattan

Craig Cox, Seaman

Torrey Head, Hayden

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Jason Jones, Highland Park

