Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 2-19-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:

2/20:

Emporia at Topeka High

Hayden at Topeka West

Seaman at Shawnee Heights

Washburn Rural at Highland Park

2/23:

Hayden at Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Highland Park at Emporia

Junction City at Washburn Rural

Seaman at Topeka West

Shawnee Heights at Manhattan

Craig Cox, Seaman

Torrey Head, Hayden

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

Jason Jones, Highland Park