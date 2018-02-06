Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Edition 2-5-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.
This Week’s Games
2/6:
Washburn Rural vs Manhattan (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park vs Shawnee Heights
Junction City vs Hayden
Seaman vs Emporia
Topeka High vs Topeka West
2/9:
Seaman vs Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden vs Washburn Rural
Shawnee Heights vs Junction City
Topeka West vs Highland Park
2/10:
Washburn Rural vs Metro Academy
Craig Cox, Seaman
Jason Jones, Highland Park
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural
Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights
Torrey Head, Hayden