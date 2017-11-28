Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Preview Edition 2017-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as theygive a preview of their upcoming season.
Season opening games
12/1:
Shawnee Heights vs Desoto (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Seaman @ Leavenworth
Topeka High vs Lawrence
Washburn Rural @ Blue Valley North
12/2:
Highland Park @ Life Prep
Torrey Head, Hayden
Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural
Craig Cox, Seaman
Jason Jones, Highland Park
Pat Denney, Topeka High
Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West
Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights