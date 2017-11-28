WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Preview Edition 2017-18

by on November 28, 2017 at 10:16 AM (4 hours ago)

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as theygive a preview of their upcoming season. 

Season opening games

12/1:
Shawnee Heights vs Desoto (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
Seaman @ Leavenworth
Topeka High vs Lawrence
Washburn Rural @ Blue Valley North

12/2:
Highland Park @ Life Prep

Torrey Head, Hayden

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Craig Cox, Seaman

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights

