Hog Wild Coaches Club – Boys Basketball Preview Edition 2017-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as theygive a preview of their upcoming season.

Season opening games

12/1:

Shawnee Heights vs Desoto (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)

Seaman @ Leavenworth

Topeka High vs Lawrence

Washburn Rural @ Blue Valley North

12/2:

Highland Park @ Life Prep

Torrey Head, Hayden

Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural

Craig Cox, Seaman

Jason Jones, Highland Park

Pat Denney, Topeka High

Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights