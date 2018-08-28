WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Football Preview 2018

by on August 28, 2018 at 10:59 AM (5 hours ago)

Week one of the high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they give a preview of their upcoming season.

Week One Games:
Shawnee Heights at Topeka High (THURSDAY – live on 580 WIBW)
Topeka West at Hayden (live on Country 106.9)
Seaman at Highland Park
Washburn Rural at Emporia

 

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.