Hog Wild Coaches Club – Football Preview 2018

Week one of the high school football season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city coaches as they give a preview of their upcoming season.
Week One Games:
Shawnee Heights at Topeka High (THURSDAY – live on 580 WIBW)
Topeka West at Hayden (live on Country 106.9)
Seaman at Highland Park
Washburn Rural at Emporia
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park
Bill Arnold, Hayden