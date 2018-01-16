WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1-15-18

by on January 16, 2018 at 11:33 AM

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:
1/15:
Hayden 54, Olathe North 45 at Bobcat Invitational, Basehor-Linwood

1/16:
Highland Park at KC Harmon (PPD)
Washburn Rural at Shawnee Mission Northwest

1/17:
Topeka High at KC Harmon
Topeka West at Olathe West

1/18:
Hayden at Bobcat Invitational, Basehor-Linwood
Mill Valley at Washburn Rural

1/19:
Emporia at Shawnee Heights
Junction City at Topeka High
Manhattan at Seaman
Washburn Rural at Topeka West

1/20:
Hayden at Bobcat Invitational, Basehor-Linwood

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

David Meseke, Topeka West

Matt Tinsley, Seaman

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Luke Noll, Hayden

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.