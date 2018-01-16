Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1-15-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.
This Week’s Games:
1/15:
Hayden 54, Olathe North 45 at Bobcat Invitational, Basehor-Linwood
1/16:
Highland Park at KC Harmon (PPD)
Washburn Rural at Shawnee Mission Northwest
1/17:
Topeka High at KC Harmon
Topeka West at Olathe West
1/18:
Hayden at Bobcat Invitational, Basehor-Linwood
Mill Valley at Washburn Rural
1/19:
Emporia at Shawnee Heights
Junction City at Topeka High
Manhattan at Seaman
Washburn Rural at Topeka West
1/20:
Hayden at Bobcat Invitational, Basehor-Linwood
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights
David Meseke, Topeka West
Matt Tinsley, Seaman
Hannah Alexander, Topeka High
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park
Luke Noll, Hayden