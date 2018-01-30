Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1-29-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:

1/30:

Topeka High vs Manhattan (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

1/31:

Shawnee Heights vs Hayden (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

2/2:

Topeka High vs Shawnee Heights (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Emporia vs Topeka West

Junction City vs Highland Park

Manhattan vs Hayden

Washburn Rural vs Seaman

Luke Noll, Hayden

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Matt Tinsley, Seaman

David Meseke, Topeka West

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

(Unable to appear: Mike Calhoun, Highland Park)