Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1-7-19

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to the area girls basketball coaches as they recap their recent action and preview their upcoming games.

Last Week’s Scores:

1/4

De Soto 57, Shawnee Heights 34

Seaman 51, Emporia 39

Topeka High 50, Manhattan 48

Topeka West 48, Junction City 28

Washburn Rural 67, Highland Park 52

This Week’s Games:

1/8

Topeka High at Highland Park (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Hayden at Topeka West

Junction City at Seaman

Shawnee Heights at Basehor-Linwood

1/11

Washburn Rural at Topeka West (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Manhattan at Highland Park

Ottawa at Topeka High

Seaman at Hayden

Shawnee Heights at Turner

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Luke Noll, Hayden

David Meseke, Topeka West

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Matt Tinsley, Seaman

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural