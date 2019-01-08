Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 1-7-19

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to the area girls basketball coaches as they recap their recent action and preview their upcoming games.
Last Week’s Scores:
1/4
De Soto 57, Shawnee Heights 34
Seaman 51, Emporia 39
Topeka High 50, Manhattan 48
Topeka West 48, Junction City 28
Washburn Rural 67, Highland Park 52
This Week’s Games:
1/8
Topeka High at Highland Park (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden at Topeka West
Junction City at Seaman
Shawnee Heights at Basehor-Linwood
1/11
Washburn Rural at Topeka West (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Manhattan at Highland Park
Ottawa at Topeka High
Seaman at Hayden
Shawnee Heights at Turner
Hannah Alexander, Topeka High
Luke Noll, Hayden
David Meseke, Topeka West
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights
Matt Tinsley, Seaman
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural