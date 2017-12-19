WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 12-18-17

by on December 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM (3 hours ago)

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:
12/19: Highland Park at Hayden
12/21: Seaman at Highland Park

Matt Tinsley, Seaman

David Meseke, Topeka West

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Luke Noll, Hayden

