Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 12-3-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to these area girlss basketball coaches as they preview their upcoming games.
Last Week’s Scores:
11/30
De Soto 44, Shawnee Heights 39
Highland Park 60, Washington 14
Topeka High 55, Lawrence 39
Washburn Rural 53, Blue Valley North 46
This Week’s Games:
12/4
Shawnee Mission Northwest at Washburn Rural (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Highland Park at Ottawa
Lawrence at Hayden
Seaman at Lansing
Topeka High at Schlagle
12/5
Shawnee Heights at Highland Park
12/7
Washburn Rural at Hayden (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Junction City at Topeka High
Ottawa at Shawnee Heights
Seaman at Manhattan
Topeka West at Highland Park
Hannah Alexander, Topeka High
Luke Noll, Hayden
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park
David Meseke, Topeka West
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights
Matt Tinsley, Seaman