Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 12-3-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to these area girlss basketball coaches as they preview their upcoming games.

Last Week’s Scores:

11/30

De Soto 44, Shawnee Heights 39

Highland Park 60, Washington 14

Topeka High 55, Lawrence 39

Washburn Rural 53, Blue Valley North 46

This Week’s Games:

12/4

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Washburn Rural (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Highland Park at Ottawa

Lawrence at Hayden

Seaman at Lansing

Topeka High at Schlagle

12/5

Shawnee Heights at Highland Park

12/7

Washburn Rural at Hayden (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Junction City at Topeka High

Ottawa at Shawnee Heights

Seaman at Manhattan

Topeka West at Highland Park

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Luke Noll, Hayden

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

David Meseke, Topeka West

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Matt Tinsley, Seaman