Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 12-4-17

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.
Last Week’s Scores:
Blue Valley North 58, Washburn Rural 39
De Soto 60, Shawnee Heights 48
Highland Park 76, KC Washington 32
Lawrence 52, Topeka High 28
Leavenworth 46, Seaman 43
This Week’s Games:
12/4: Highland Park 67, Schlagle 55
12/5: Hayden at Lawrence
12/5: Seaman at Topeka High
12/5: Shawnee Heights at Lansing
12/5: Topeka West at Washburn Rural
12/7: Highland Park vs KC Wyandotte
12/8: Seaman vs Lansing (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)
12/8: Hayden at Basehor-Linwood
12/8: Shawnee Heights at Topeka West
12/8: Washburn Rural at Shawnee Mission NW
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights
Luke Noll, Hayden
Hannah Alexander, Topeka High
David Meseke, Topeka West
Matt Tinsley, Seaman
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park