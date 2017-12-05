Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 12-4-17

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

Last Week’s Scores:

Blue Valley North 58, Washburn Rural 39

De Soto 60, Shawnee Heights 48

Highland Park 76, KC Washington 32

Lawrence 52, Topeka High 28

Leavenworth 46, Seaman 43

This Week’s Games:

12/4: Highland Park 67, Schlagle 55

12/5: Hayden at Lawrence

12/5: Seaman at Topeka High

12/5: Shawnee Heights at Lansing

12/5: Topeka West at Washburn Rural

12/7: Highland Park vs KC Wyandotte

12/8: Seaman vs Lansing (LIVE on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9)

12/8: Hayden at Basehor-Linwood

12/8: Shawnee Heights at Topeka West

12/8: Washburn Rural at Shawnee Mission NW

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Luke Noll, Hayden

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

David Meseke, Topeka West

Matt Tinsley, Seaman

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park