Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-12-18

The high school basketball season is here!
The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.
Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.
This Week’s Games:
2/13:
Hayden vs Shawnee Heights (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Emporia vs Washburn Rural
Junction City vs Topeka West
Manhattan vs Topeka High
Seaman vs Highland Park
2/16:
Washburn Rural vs Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden vs Emporia
Highland Park vs Manhattan
Junction City vs Seaman
Shawnee Heights vs Topeka West
Luke Noll, Hayden
Hannah Alexander, Topeka High
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural
David Meseke, Topeka West
Matt Tinsley, Seaman