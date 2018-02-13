Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-12-18

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:

2/13:

Hayden vs Shawnee Heights (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Emporia vs Washburn Rural

Junction City vs Topeka West

Manhattan vs Topeka High

Seaman vs Highland Park

2/16:

Washburn Rural vs Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)

Hayden vs Emporia

Highland Park vs Manhattan

Junction City vs Seaman

Shawnee Heights vs Topeka West

Luke Noll, Hayden

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

David Meseke, Topeka West

Matt Tinsley, Seaman