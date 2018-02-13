WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Clear
Feels Like 51°
Winds South 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy64°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast65°
19°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy36°
23°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
30°

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-12-18

by on February 13, 2018 at 11:19 AM (5 hours ago)

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

This Week’s Games:
2/13:
Hayden vs Shawnee Heights (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Emporia vs Washburn Rural
Junction City vs Topeka West
Manhattan vs Topeka High
Seaman vs Highland Park

2/16:
Washburn Rural vs Topeka High (LIVE on 580 WIBW)
Hayden vs Emporia
Highland Park vs Manhattan
Junction City vs Seaman
Shawnee Heights vs Topeka West

Luke Noll, Hayden

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

David Meseke, Topeka West

Matt Tinsley, Seaman

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.