Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-20-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.
Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.
This week’s schedule:
2/21:
Hayden vs Topeka West
Highland Park @ Washburn Rural
Seaman vs Shawnee Heights
Topeka High at Emporia
2/24
Hayden vs Topeka High
Highland Park vs Emporia
Seaman vs Topeka West
Shawnee Heights vs Manhattan
Washburn Rural @ Junction City
Kevin Glotzbach, Topeka West assistant coach
Steve Alexander, Seaman
Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights
Hannah Alexander, Topeka High
Mike Calhoun, Highland Park
Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural