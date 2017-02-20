Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-20-17

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.

This week’s schedule:

2/21:

Hayden vs Topeka West

Highland Park @ Washburn Rural

Seaman vs Shawnee Heights

Topeka High at Emporia

2/24

Hayden vs Topeka High

Highland Park vs Emporia

Seaman vs Topeka West

Shawnee Heights vs Manhattan

Washburn Rural @ Junction City

Kevin Glotzbach, Topeka West assistant coach

Steve Alexander, Seaman

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural