WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 54°
Winds NNW 6 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy65°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear72°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear77°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast63°
38°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy45°
24°

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-20-17

by on February 20, 2017 at 10:36 PM (1 hour ago)

The Hog Wild Coaches Club is back for another basketball season.

Listen to all seven city girls basketball coaches give a recap of their most recent action and preview their games ahead.

This week’s schedule:

2/21:
Hayden vs Topeka West
Highland Park @ Washburn Rural
Seaman vs Shawnee Heights
Topeka High at Emporia

2/24
Hayden vs Topeka High
Highland Park vs Emporia
Seaman vs Topeka West
Shawnee Heights vs Manhattan
Washburn Rural @ Junction City

 

Kevin Glotzbach, Topeka West assistant coach

Steve Alexander, Seaman

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.