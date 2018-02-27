WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Girls Basketball Edition 2-26-18

by on February 27, 2018 at 11:44 AM

The high school basketball season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city boys basketball coaches as they recap their most recent games and give a preview of their upcoming contests.

Brackets for all the city’s schools for sub-state play can be viewed here.

Luke Noll, Hayden

Mike Calhoun, Highland Park

David Meseke, Topeka West

Matt Tinsley, Seaman

Bob Wells, Shawnee Heights

Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural

(Unable to appear: Hannah Alexander, Topeka High)

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff.