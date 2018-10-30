WIBW News Now!

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Playoff Round One Recap 2018

by on October 30, 2018 at 12:54 PM (5 hours ago)

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Nine Playoff Scores:
6A: #5 Washburn Rural 21, #12 Garden City 0
6A: #4 Topeka High 45, #13 Hutchinson 43
5A: #7 Shawnee Heights 10, #10 Blue Valley Southwest 9
5A: #8 Seaman 52, #9 Sumner Academy 20
5A: #4 Mill Valley 49, #13 Topeka West 10
5A: #1 St. Thomas Aquinas 69, #16 Highland Park 14
3A: Hayden 28, Holton 7

Regional Playoff Games:
6A: #5 Washburn Rural at #4 Topeka High  (LIVE on Country 106.9)
5A: #7 Shawnee Heights at #2 De Soto
5A: #8 Seaman at #1 St. Thomas Aquinas
3A: Hayden vs Marysville

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.