Hog Wild Coaches Club – Playoff Round One Recap 2018

Week Nine Playoff Scores:
6A: #5 Washburn Rural 21, #12 Garden City 0
6A: #4 Topeka High 45, #13 Hutchinson 43
5A: #7 Shawnee Heights 10, #10 Blue Valley Southwest 9
5A: #8 Seaman 52, #9 Sumner Academy 20
5A: #4 Mill Valley 49, #13 Topeka West 10
5A: #1 St. Thomas Aquinas 69, #16 Highland Park 14
3A: Hayden 28, Holton 7
Regional Playoff Games:
6A: #5 Washburn Rural at #4 Topeka High (LIVE on Country 106.9)
5A: #7 Shawnee Heights at #2 De Soto
5A: #8 Seaman at #1 St. Thomas Aquinas
3A: Hayden vs Marysville
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Ryan Kelly, Topeka West
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
Mike Foristiere, Highland Park
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Bill Arnold, Hayden