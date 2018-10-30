Hog Wild Coaches Club – Playoff Round One Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to all seven city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Week Nine Playoff Scores:

6A: #5 Washburn Rural 21, #12 Garden City 0

6A: #4 Topeka High 45, #13 Hutchinson 43

5A: #7 Shawnee Heights 10, #10 Blue Valley Southwest 9

5A: #8 Seaman 52, #9 Sumner Academy 20

5A: #4 Mill Valley 49, #13 Topeka West 10

5A: #1 St. Thomas Aquinas 69, #16 Highland Park 14

3A: Hayden 28, Holton 7

Regional Playoff Games:

6A: #5 Washburn Rural at #4 Topeka High (LIVE on Country 106.9)

5A: #7 Shawnee Heights at #2 De Soto

5A: #8 Seaman at #1 St. Thomas Aquinas

3A: Hayden vs Marysville

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly, Topeka West

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights

Mike Foristiere, Highland Park

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Bill Arnold, Hayden