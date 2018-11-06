WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Hog Wild Coaches Club – Regional Recap 2018

by on November 5, 2018 at 7:57 PM (3 hours ago)

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm. 

Listen to the city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Regional Playoff Scores:
6A: #4 Topeka High 56, #5 Washburn Rural 21 
5A: #2 De Soto 38, #7 Shawnee Heights 17
5A: #1 St. Thomas Aquinas 56, #8 Seaman 14
3A: Marysville 36, Hayden 14

Sectional Playoff Games:
6A: #4 Topeka High at #1 Derby 
 
 
Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
Walt Alexander, Topeka High
Bill Arnold, Hayden
Glenn O’Neil, Seaman
Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
 
Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.