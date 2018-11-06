Hog Wild Coaches Club – Regional Recap 2018

The high school football season is here!

The Hog Wild Pit BBQ Coaches Club is back on 580 WIBW. It will air every Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Listen to the city coaches as they recap the previous weekend’s action and give a preview of their upcoming game.

Regional Playoff Scores:

6A: #4 Topeka High 56, #5 Washburn Rural 21

5A: #2 De Soto 38, #7 Shawnee Heights 17

5A: #1 St. Thomas Aquinas 56, #8 Seaman 14

3A: Marysville 36, Hayden 14

Sectional Playoff Games:

6A: #4 Topeka High at #1 Derby

Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural

Walt Alexander, Topeka High

Bill Arnold, Hayden

Glenn O’Neil, Seaman

Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights